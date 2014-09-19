FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Gol in negotiations to buy Embraer jets -paper
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Gol in negotiations to buy Embraer jets -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas SA , the second-largest Brazilian airline, is in final talks to buy an undisclosed number of jets from Brazil’s Embraer SA, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Negotiations started seven months ago and have reached a final stage that includes the discussion of pricing and payment conditions, the paper said. The deal would be a setback for Boeing Co, Gol’s exclusive plane supplier for now.

Valor said Gol had confirmed talks with Embraer.

“At the moment, (Gol) is studying the possibility of buying jets from the new Embraer E2 family,” Valor quoted the airline as saying. “Those jets would be employed in routes that justify the use of planes with 130 to 140 seats.”

A spokeswoman for Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, said in an email to Reuters that the company did not comment on possible deals. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.