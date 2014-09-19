Brazil's Gol in negotiations to buy Embraer jets -paper

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas SA , the second-largest Brazilian airline, is in final talks to buy an undisclosed number of jets from Brazil’s Embraer SA, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Negotiations started seven months ago and have reached a final stage that includes the discussion of pricing and payment conditions, the paper said. The deal would be a setback for Boeing Co, Gol’s exclusive plane supplier for now.

Valor said Gol had confirmed talks with Embraer.

“At the moment, (Gol) is studying the possibility of buying jets from the new Embraer E2 family,” Valor quoted the airline as saying. “Those jets would be employed in routes that justify the use of planes with 130 to 140 seats.”

A spokeswoman for Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, said in an email to Reuters that the company did not comment on possible deals. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)