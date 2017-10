SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jetmaker Embraer SA is close to meeting its targets for revenues and profit margins this year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on Wednesday.

The company also expects AMR Corp unit American Airlines to open a tender for the purchase of regional jets in coming weeks, said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, the head of Embraer’s commercial aviation unit, at an event with journalists.