SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, posted a 36 percent drop in first-quarter net income from a year earlier to 111.2 million reais ($61 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit missed the average estimate of $79 million in a Reuters survey of four analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer’s initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.