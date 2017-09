SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA agreed to sell 50 E-Jets E2 planes to International Lease Finance Corp in a deal estimated at $2.85 billion at current list prices, according to a statement from the planemaker on Wednesday.

The order, announced in a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show last month, also includes options for an additional 50 jets, the statement said.