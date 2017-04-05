FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Embraer targets $1.5 bln in yearly exports of KC-390

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet scheduled to enter service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, told journalists on Wednesday.

Brazil's Air Force has already ordered 28 of the aircraft for 7.2 billion reais ($2.33 billion), with two deliveries in 2018, three in 2019 and "the sky is the limit" for production in the following years, Schneider said.

$1 = 3.0939 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

