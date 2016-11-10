FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer proposes furlough for up to 2,000 workers
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Embraer proposes furlough for up to 2,000 workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it had begun negotiations with a metalworkers union to put up to 2,000 workers on two- to five-month furloughs over the course of 2017 and 2018 in order to cut costs as production slows.

Embraer already cut nearly 8 percent of its workforce this year through voluntary buyouts and is aiming to reduce annual operating costs by $200 million amid weak business jet demand and a downturn in Brazilian defense spending. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.