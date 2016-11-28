Embraer says most Brazil unions agree to 5 pct raise in 2017

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Monday said unions at most of its operations in Brazil had signed collective bargaining agreements, however a metalworkers union at its biggest factory had held off on formalizing the deal.

Embraer said unions in Botucatu, Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo, Sorocaba and Taubaté had agreed to the deal granting a one-time fixed bonus of 4,000 reais ($1,175) per worker and a 5 percent salary raise starting in January 2017. The company said workers in São José dos Campos, where it makes commercial jets, have approved terms of the deal but the union has not yet signed.