Brazil's Embraer sees Latin American 70 to 130 seat fleet tripling
November 13, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Embraer sees Latin American 70 to 130 seat fleet tripling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s largest maker of regional jets, expects Latin American airlines to add 700 new jets with 70 to 130 seats in the next 20 years, the planemaker said in a forecast released on Thursday.

The expansion would be enough to nearly triple the region’s jets in that segment to 750 aircraft in 2033, up from 280 planes at present, driven by growing markets and the renewal of older fleets, Embraer said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

