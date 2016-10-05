FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian planemaker Embraer opens new employee buyout program
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Brazilian planemaker Embraer opens new employee buyout program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it was opening another voluntary buyout program for employees at the request of unions, adding to a nearly 8 percent reduction to its workforce in the last round of cuts.

The new program, which runs from Thursday until Oct. 11, will be open to engineers, secretaries and mid-level technicians, which together make up about half of Embraer's employees, the company said in a public statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
