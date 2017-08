SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will launch a voluntary redundancy plan to reduce workforce in Brazil and cut costs, a company spokesman said on Monday, confirming information released earlier by a local metal workers union.

Embraer said it plans to reduce costs by $200 million with the plan and other initiatives. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)