FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer gets Brazil clearance for Legacy 450, FAA coming soon
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Embraer gets Brazil clearance for Legacy 450, FAA coming soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Planemaker Embraer on Tuesday got certification for its Legacy 450 business jet from Brazilian aviation authority ANAC, the company said, adding that it expected the same within weeks from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Clearance for the mid-light Legacy 450 came a year after certification of its larger sibling, the mid-size Legacy 500, which shares 95 percent of its parts, Embraer said in a release.

Embraer is gearing up to deliver the first Legacy 450 from a factory in Melbourne, Florida, at the end of next year, upsetting Brazilian unions that have fought the migration of business jet production to the United States. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.