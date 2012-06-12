FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer agrees Mexico venture with Zodiac
June 12, 2012 / 5:34 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Embraer agrees Mexico venture with Zodiac

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Embraer to develop plane interiors with French seat maker

* Mexico plant part of Embraer’s expansion beyond Brazil

June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s largest regional jet maker, agreed on Tuesday to a joint venture in Mexico making cabin interiors with France’s Zodiac Aerospace , as part of an effort to expand manufacturing operations globally.

Embraer and Zodiac, which makes aircraft seating and already supplies plumbing, power and parts for Embraer’s jets, will jointly operate a facility in Mexico making interior elements of the E-170 and E-190 regional jets.

Embraer’s Chief Operating Officer Artur Coutinho said in a securities filing that together the companies would also develop interiors for future aircraft. Embraer is drafting plans to upgrade its regional jet lineup with new engines and a potentially extended version of its largest plane by 2018.

The Mexico venture follows the opening of Embraer’s industrial facilities in China, Portugal and the United States. The company is expanding its manufacturing operations beyond Brazil, where costly labor, infrastructure bottlenecks and currency swings have weighed on the country’s industrial base.

Common shares of Embraer gained 0.9 percent in Tuesday afternoon trading to 13.80 reais, in line with a rise on the benchmark Bovespa stock index.

