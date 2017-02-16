FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer picks Michael Amalfitano to run business jet unit
February 16, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil's Embraer picks Michael Amalfitano to run business jet unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Thursday said Michael Amalfitano, a veteran of the leasing industry, will run its business jet division, according to a securities filing.

Amalfitano, who has worked at Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Banc of America Leasing, Fleet Capital and GE Capital, will replace Marco Tulio Pellegrini, who took over the division in 2014 and will assume another leadership position at the company to be announced shortly, according to the filing. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

