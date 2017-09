BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA delivered 21 commercial jets and 23 executive aircraft in the first quarter, 37.5 percent more than in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer’s backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, totaled $21.9 billion as of March 31, down from $22.5 billion at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione. Editing by Jane Merriman)