Embraer sees no impact from engine delays troubling Bombardier

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said it has not been affected by delayed deliveries of Pratt & Whitney engines, which led Bombardier Inc to cut its 2016 delivery forecast for the CSeries aircraft on Tuesday.

Embraer added in a statement that it did not expect any delays to the E2 program developing its next-generation commercial jets, which use the same geared turbo fan as the rival CSeries. Embraer shares were up 3 percent in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)