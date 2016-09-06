FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Embraer sees no impact from engine delays troubling Bombardier
September 6, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Embraer sees no impact from engine delays troubling Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said it has not been affected by delayed deliveries of Pratt & Whitney engines, which led Bombardier Inc to cut its 2016 delivery forecast for the CSeries aircraft on Tuesday.

Embraer added in a statement that it did not expect any delays to the E2 program developing its next-generation commercial jets, which use the same geared turbo fan as the rival CSeries. Embraer shares were up 3 percent in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)

