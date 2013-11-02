Embraer faces bribery inquiries from U.S. regulators

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brazilian authorities are investigating whether Embraer SA bribed Dominican Republic officials in exchange for a $90 million contract to provide the country’s armed forces with attack planes, the Wall Street Journal said, citing law enforcement documents and people familiar with the case.

The world’s third-largest commercial plane maker has been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2010.

According to documents reviewed by the Journal, the U.S. regulators said they had evidence, which includes bank records and emails, to prove that Embraer officials approved a $3.4 million bribe to a Dominican official with influence over military procurement. ()

Embraer officials were not available for comment outside regular business hours.