SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian plane maker Embraer does not expect to slow production despite an order backlog at a six-year low, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on a Tuesday conference call.

Embraer, the world’s largest maker of regional jets, posted a decline in second-quarter profit on Monday due to higher taxes, but solid output and a more favorable exchange rate boosted the company’s profit margin forecast.