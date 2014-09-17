FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer to sell 50 E-175 jets to Republic in $2.1 billion deal
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Embraer to sell 50 E-175 jets to Republic in $2.1 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday it booked a firm order from U.S. regional operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc. for 50 of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.

The deal, which will be included in Embraer’s order book for the third quarter, is valued at $2.1 billion, the planemaker said in a securities filing.

The planes will be operated by United Airlines under the United Express brand, Embraer said, adding it comes on top of the company’s deal with Republic in Jan. 2013, when it signed a firm order for 47 E-175 jets with 47 options. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

