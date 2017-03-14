Brazil's Embraer to set up Silicon Valley, Boston research teams

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, announced on Tuesday it was establishing teams in Silicon Valley and Boston to collaborate on research with startup companies, investors, academics and others.

Embraer is also reinforcing its operations in Melbourne, Florida, which build executive jets and will now contribute directly to engineering departments based in Brazil.

Antonio Campello, Embraer's head of innovation, cited technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality and autonomous vehicles in a statement outlining the program aimed at "transforming global air transportation."

Embraer is not the first international planemaker to seek out new ideas and fresh talent in the land of U.S. tech giants.

In 2015, Airbus Group SE hired a former Google executive to run an innovation center in Silicon Valley and a set up a $150 million venture capital fund headed by a former partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

The offices in the San Francisco and Boston areas will also give Embraer better access to researchers at schools such as Stanford, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the world's three most innovative universities according to a global ranking by Reuters. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)