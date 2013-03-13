FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer says spending on Florida Super Tucano plant minor so far
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Embraer says spending on Florida Super Tucano plant minor so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has made limited financial investments in a Florida plant to produce light attack planes for the U.S. Air Force to use in Afghanistan, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“We are already beginning investments in both industrial facilities and the support structure. That’s already underway,” Filippo told journalists on a conference call to discuss quarterly earnings. “But I wouldn’t consider them major investments.”

Embraer plans to start delivering the Super Tucano aircraft in the second half 2014, Filippo said, despite a challenge by Kansas-based rival Beechcraft, which lost out last month in a second bidding process for the contract.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.