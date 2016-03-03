FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer, Brazil concerned about state support for Bombardier -CEO
March 3, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Embraer, Brazil concerned about state support for Bombardier -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil and local planemaker Embraer SA are closely watching news of state support for Canadian rival Bombardier Inc’s new C-Series program with concern, Embraer Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on Thursday.

“We are concerned that an artificial imbalance may be introduced into the market,” Curado said on a call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. He said neither the company nor the government had decided whether to act on those concerns. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao)

