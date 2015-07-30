Embraer sees no "new surprises" on Brazil defense contracts

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Planemaker Embraer SA does not expect any “new surprises” from the Brazilian government next year to disrupt its defense contracts, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on a Thursday earnings call.

Curado added that there should be no more cuts to Embraer’s 2015 defense revenue outlook after a $300 million reduction due to delayed contracts with the government, reported along with second-quarter earnings earlier in the day. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao)