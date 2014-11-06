FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer CEO says bigger business jet deliveries may miss 2014 goal
November 6, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Embraer CEO says bigger business jet deliveries may miss 2014 goal

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is on track to hit its 2014 delivery target for smaller business jets but could miss or hit the bottom of its target range for larger business jets, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on Thursday.

Embraer said in February it was aiming to deliver 80-90 light executive jets and 25-30 bigger private jets this year. Curado added that he expected revenue from executive aviation to meet the lower end of the company’s target range in 2014, offset by strong revenue from defense contracts.

Next year, Curado said Embraer is likely to maintain its defense revenue target, but sales of business jets could improve as stronger demand in the United States and Europe offset weakness in the Brazilian and Chinese markets. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Edited by W Simon)

