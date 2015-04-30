FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer posts $58.9 mln net loss in Q1
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Embraer posts $58.9 mln net loss in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, on Thursday booked a first-quarter net loss of $58.9 million, down from a profit of $112.3 million a year earlier.

Net income missed an average forecast of $44 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Adjusted net income, which strips out a deferred income tax bill generated by a currency swing in the quarter, was positive $48.3 million.

Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.