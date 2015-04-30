Brazil's Embraer posts $58.9 mln net loss in Q1

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, on Thursday booked a first-quarter net loss of $58.9 million, down from a profit of $112.3 million a year earlier.

Net income missed an average forecast of $44 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Adjusted net income, which strips out a deferred income tax bill generated by a currency swing in the quarter, was positive $48.3 million.

Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)