Brazil's Embraer 2nd qtr profit down 25 pct

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial plane maker, posted a 25 percent drop in second-quarter net income from a year earlier to 114.8 million reais ($56 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Profit missed the average estimate of $74 million in a Reuters survey of five analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer’s initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.

Embraer also revised its forecast for profitability this year, citing strong performance in the first half and a weaker local currency.

The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to equal between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent of revenue. Embraer previously forecast a so-called EBITDA margin between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent this year.