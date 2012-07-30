FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer 2nd qtr profit down 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 30, 2012 / 10:54 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Embraer 2nd qtr profit down 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial plane maker, posted a 25 percent drop in second-quarter net income from a year earlier to 114.8 million reais ($56 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Profit missed the average estimate of $74 million in a Reuters survey of five analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer’s initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.

Embraer also revised its forecast for profitability this year, citing strong performance in the first half and a weaker local currency.

The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to equal between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent of revenue. Embraer previously forecast a so-called EBITDA margin between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent this year.

$1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.