SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, reported third-quarter net income on Tuesday of 132.5 million reais ($65.30 million), similar to the second quarter and up from a small loss in the year-ago period.

Embraer’s net income fell short of the average estimate of $103 million in a Reuters survey of nine analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer’s initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.