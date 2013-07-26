CORRECTED-Brazil's Embraer posts unexpected net loss in second quarter

(Corrects year-earlier profit in paragraph 1 to 124 mln reais, not 62 mln reais)

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, posted a second-quarter net loss of 10 million reais ($4.5 million), down from a profit of 124 million reais a year earlier, according to a Thursday securities filing.

The result missed an average estimate of an $88 million profit in a Reuters survey of seven analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer’s initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.