SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, posted first-quarter net income of $104 million in a securities filing on Friday, reversing a net loss of $62 million a year earlier.

Profit beat an average forecast of $60 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Embraer initially reported its earnings in Brazilian reals. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by David Goodman)