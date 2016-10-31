FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong year-end demand seen lifting Embraer to 2016 targets -CFO
October 31, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Strong year-end demand seen lifting Embraer to 2016 targets -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Strong year-end demand for aircraft, especially executive jets, should help Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA hit its 2016 operating targets, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on a Monday earnings call.

Filippo also said a writedown of the company's used aircraft portfolio, which contributed to a $34 million third-quarter loss, was focused on its commercial jets inventory and was not likely to be repeated in coming quarters. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
