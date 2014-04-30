FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer quarterly profit surges past forecasts
April 30, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Embraer quarterly profit surges past forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, posted first-quarter net income of $111 million, up from $30 million a year earlier, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

Profit beat an average forecast of $48 million in a Reuters survey of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 50 percent to $151 million, beating an average estimate of $133 million. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Roberta Vilas Boas)

