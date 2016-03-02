Brazil's Embraer expected to post stronger profit on sales mix

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is expected to post a stronger fourth-quarter net income on Thursday than a year earlier, according to analysts, due to a more profitable sales mix and currency tailwinds. Below are the average forecasts of four analysts in a Reuters poll, given in U.S. dollars, as well as a comparison with results reported a year earlier: Net Revenue EBITDA* Net Income 4Q 2015 (e) $2.103 bln $314 mln $162 mln pct chg y/y +3 pct +12 pct +77 pct *earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Reporting by Brad Haynes)