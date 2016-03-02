FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer expected to post stronger profit on sales mix
March 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Embraer expected to post stronger profit on sales mix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA is expected to post a stronger fourth-quarter net
income on Thursday than a year earlier, according to analysts,
due to a more profitable sales mix and currency tailwinds.
    Below are the average forecasts of four analysts in a
Reuters poll, given in U.S. dollars, as well as a comparison
with results reported a year earlier:
               Net Revenue  EBITDA*     Net Income
 4Q 2015 (e)   $2.103 bln   $314 mln    $162 mln
 pct chg y/y       +3 pct    +12 pct     +77 pct
 *earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

 (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

