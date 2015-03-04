FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer trims profit targets in 2015 from 2014
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 10:49 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Embraer trims profit targets in 2015 from 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA trimmed its forecasts for operating profit this year compared with 2014, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Embraer is targeting earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, equal to 8 percent to 8.5 percent of revenue this year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, equal to 12-13 percent of revenue. The planemaker started last year with an EBIT margin target of 9-9.5 percent and an EBITDA margin target of 13-14 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

