Embraer CEO confident of keeping up E-Jet production

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s No.3 commercial planemaker, has sold out its E-Jet production this year and is likely to do so again next year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a Tuesday conference call after reporting quarterly earnings.

By winning a string of regional jet sales campaigns over rivals Bombardier Inc and the aviation subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Embraer has set itself up to “at least maintain” current E-Jet production levels, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)