FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer CEO confident of keeping up E-Jet production
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Embraer CEO confident of keeping up E-Jet production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s No.3 commercial planemaker, has sold out its E-Jet production this year and is likely to do so again next year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a Tuesday conference call after reporting quarterly earnings.

By winning a string of regional jet sales campaigns over rivals Bombardier Inc and the aviation subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Embraer has set itself up to “at least maintain” current E-Jet production levels, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.