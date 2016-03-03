FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer sees 2016 sales up on commercial, mid-size executive jets
March 3, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Embraer sees 2016 sales up on commercial, mid-size executive jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker expects stronger demand for its airliners and mid-size executive jets to lift 2016 net revenue to between $6 billion and $6.4 billion, up from $5.9 billion last year despite weaker sales from its defense division.

Embraer on Thursday forecast that it would deliver 105 to 110 commercial jets, 75 to 85 light executive jets and 40 to 50 large executive jets, including its new mid-size Legacy 450/500. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; editing by Jason Neely)

