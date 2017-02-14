BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said it had received a firm order from Norwegian airline Widerøe for three E190-E2 jets.
Widerøe has purchase rights for a further 12 E2 family aircraft. Embraer said the order has a potential list price value of up to $873 million if fully exercised. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.