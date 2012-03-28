FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer sells $180 mln in Super Tucanos in Africa
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Embraer sells $180 mln in Super Tucanos in Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Burkina Faso, Angola Mauritania order light attack plane

* Orders bolster Super Tucano after U.S. cancellation

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer said on Wednesday it booked $180 million in orders for its Super Tucano light attack fighters for border monitoring and counter-insurgency missions in Burkina Faso, Angola and Mauritania.

Burkina Faso has already received three aircraft for border patrol missions, and the Angola Air Force has ordered six Super Tucanos, the first three of which will be delivered this year, Embraer announced at Chile’s FIDAE defense and air show. The company did not disclose how many planes Mauritania ordered.

The orders help bolster the Super Tucano program after the United States Air Force unexpectedly canceled an order last month for 20 planes to support its fight against insurgents in Afghanistan.

With the orders from Africa, nine air forces have now ordered the Super Tucano in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer’s defense unit, told Reuters in January the company was aiming for contracts with other NATO nations.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.