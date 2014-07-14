FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer books E-175 order with U.S. carrier Trans States
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Embraer books E-175 order with U.S. carrier Trans States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third largest commercial planemaker, said on Monday it booked a deal with U.S. regional operator Trans States Holdings for up to 100 of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.

The deal includes 50 firm orders for delivery, beginning in June 2020, and options for 50 additional planes, worth about $2.4 billion at list price. Trans States Holdings controls carriers Compass Airlines, GoJet Airlines and Trans States Airlines. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.