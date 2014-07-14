Brazil's Embraer books E-175 order with U.S. carrier Trans States

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third largest commercial planemaker, said on Monday it booked a deal with U.S. regional operator Trans States Holdings for up to 100 of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.

The deal includes 50 firm orders for delivery, beginning in June 2020, and options for 50 additional planes, worth about $2.4 billion at list price. Trans States Holdings controls carriers Compass Airlines, GoJet Airlines and Trans States Airlines. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)