CORRECTED-EMC Corp appoints Goulden as CEO of storage division
January 9, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-EMC Corp appoints Goulden as CEO of storage division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling to Goulden, from Guolden, in headline)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - EMC Corp has appointed David Goulden the chief executive officer of its storage or information infrastructure business, reporting to overall company chairman and CEO Joe Tucci.

The elevation of the 11-year EMC veteran and finance and acquisitions expert could line up another potential successor to Tucci.

Tucci presides over what the company calls the EMC Federation, which encompasses subsidiaries Pivotal and VMWare , and has pushed back his retirement date to at least 2015. Paul Maritz is CEO of Pivotal and Pat Gelsinger runs VMWare. (Editing by Bernard Orr)

