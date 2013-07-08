FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMC's RSA division acquires Aveksa as it expands cloud services
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

EMC's RSA division acquires Aveksa as it expands cloud services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, July 8 (Reuters) - EMC Corp’s RSA security division said it had acquired Aveksa Inc, a provider of cloud-based services that businesses use to verify the identity people accessing corporate networks and Web-based software.

RSA Executive Chairman Art Coviello told Reuters on Monday that his company would combine some existing products with those of Aveksa to offer a single Web-based “cloud platform” to prevent outsiders from breaking into networks.

RSA will offer a cloud-based version of its SecurID service, which requires computer users to enter unique codes every time they log into a network, Coviello said.

Aveksa’s technology enables companies to verify the identity of people accessing accounts of Web-based software programs from companies such as Salesforce.com Inc and Workday Inc , Coviello said.

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, but they said RSA would have more than 3,000 employees after adding Aveksa’s 188 workers. This is RSA’s fifth acquisition since 2010.

Shares of EMC were up 0.6 percent at $24.28 in morning trading.

