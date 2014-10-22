FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMC Corp's quarterly revenue rises 9 pct
October 22, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

EMC Corp's quarterly revenue rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - EMC Corp’s quarterly revenue rose about 9 percent mainly due to higher sales of its data storage products in the United States.

Net income attributable to EMC shareholders rose slightly to $587 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $586 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1uEavVO)

Revenue rose to $6.03 billion from $5.54 billion.

The company’s VMware Inc unit forecast on Tuesday current-quarter revenue largely below analysts’ estimates. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

