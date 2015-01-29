REFILE-EMC quarterly profit rises 12 pct on strong data storage sales

(Corrects dateline to Jan 29 from Jan 28)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more on software-defined data centers.

Net income attributable to EMC shareholders rose slightly to $1.14 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.02 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.04 billion from $6.68 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)