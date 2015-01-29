FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-EMC quarterly profit rises 12 pct on strong data storage sales
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-EMC quarterly profit rises 12 pct on strong data storage sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Jan 29 from Jan 28)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more on software-defined data centers.

Net income attributable to EMC shareholders rose slightly to $1.14 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.02 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.04 billion from $6.68 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.