Jan 29 (Reuters) - EMC Corp’s profit rose 17 percent in the fourth quarter due to higher sales of its data storage equipment.

Net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 48 cents per share, from $870 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, EMC earned 60 cents per share.

Consolidated revenue rose 11 percent to $6.7 billion.