EMC's 1st-qtr revenue rises 2 pct
April 23, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

EMC's 1st-qtr revenue rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - EMC Corp posted a better-than-expected 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher sales of its storage products as customers expand their data centers.

EMC’s net income fell to $392 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $580.05 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share, meeting analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $5.48 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $5.43 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty; Editing by)

