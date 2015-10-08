FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dell, data storage company EMC in merger talks -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Dell, data storage company EMC in merger talks -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Dell Inc, the world’s third-largest maker of personal computers, is in merger talks with EMC Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

It was unclear if the companies were discussing a full or partial takeover of EMC, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OmvYzV)

A deal was not certain, the Journal reported.

Computer data storage company EMC and Dell could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

The Wall Street Journal reported in September last year that EMC was exploring options and had held merger talks with Dell and Hewlett-Packard Co. (Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.