UPDATE 2-Dell offering EMC $27.25/share and special VMware stock - Re/code

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dell Inc is offering $27.25 per share in cash for data storage company EMC Corp in addition to a specialized stock in cloud software company VMware Inc, Re/code reported.

The specialized stock, which would “track” the value of the 20 percent of VMware that EMC does not own, along with the cash offer would take the per-share offer above $30, Re/code said, citing sources briefed on the negotiations.

Dell would also distribute, or sell, a portion of EMC’s stake in VMware to EMC shareholders, Re/code said.

An offer of $30 per share would put the deal price at about $58.4 billion.

Analysts were looking for an offer of at least $30 per share. EMC’s shares were up 4 percent at $29 in extended trading.

Chief Executive Michael Dell was in New York on Friday to meet with bank executives, including J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1GAOQEY)

Dell is asking banks to make a series of bridge loans that would later be converted into high-yield bonds, which in turn would be exchanged for equity in the combined company, Re/code reported.

The banks are studying the feasibility of the plan, according to the report. The process began in late July or early August, Re/code said.

An acquisition of EMC would strengthen Dell’s presence among corporate customers at a time when Michael Dell is trying to transform his three-decade old PC company into a provider of complete enterprise computing services.

EMC has been under pressure from Elliott Management Corp to spin off VMware. The activist investor has said EMC’s structure of combining several businesses obscures “enormous” value.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday that Round Rock, Texas-based Dell and Hopkinton, Massachusetts-based EMC were in talks.

EMC and Dell were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)