EMC considering to bought by unit VMware - Re/code
August 5, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

EMC considering to bought by unit VMware - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Data storage company EMC Corp is contemplating a deal under which it would be acquired by its unit VMware Inc, Re/code reported, citing sources briefed on the discussions.

VMware would issue new shares in exchange for EMC shares in combination with cash raised from the issuance of new debt, Re/code added. (on.recode.net/1gacVvl)

The deal is one of several options EMC’s board is exploring as part of a strategic review of operations and as a partial response to pressure from an activist shareholder, Re/code said.

EMC and VMware couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

