RLPC: Emdeon firms loan repricing

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Emdeon Inc is close to wrapping up a repricing of its existing leveraged buyout loan after upsizing an add-on term loan it has been shopping around, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The company has repriced its existing $1.221 billion term loan, raised in October 2011, to 375bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor. In October, the loan was priced at 550bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor.

Additionally, Emdeon has increased the size of its new add-on term loan to $80 million from $60 million. The add-on term loan, which brings the size of Emdeon’s overall term debt to $1.301 billion, will also be priced at 375bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor, and will be issued at par.

A 101 soft call premium on the company’s existing loan has now been reset for one year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch leads the deal.

The add-on term loan will mature on Nov. 2, 2018, which is also the maturity on the existing term loan. The covenant package, including a maximum first-lien net leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio, is also unchanged from the existing loan.

In a press release on April 11, Emdeon said it was looking to reprice its existing loan “to benefit from current market interest rates.”

The add-on term loan will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Emdeon raised in October 2011 a $1.224 billion, seven-year term loan to back its $3 billion buyout by the Blackstone Group. Around $3 million of the $1.224 billion term loan amortized this March.