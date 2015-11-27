EU sovereign cap threatens public sector market

* EU mulls limits on bank holdings of individual sovereigns

* Balance sheet restrictions could impair SSA business

* DMO primary dealership model at risk

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - European Union proposals to restrict the sovereign bond holdings of banks could jeopardise the system by which European governments and public sector entities borrow money, market participants have warned.

The European Commission said this week it was going to consider changing existing regulations to prevent a concentration of exposure to the debt issued by one single government.

In a statement, the EC said it was planning new rules that promote “the prudential treatment of banks’ exposure to sovereign risk, such as limiting banks’ exposures to a particular sovereign to ensure risk is diversified”.

While bankers agreed that the underlying aim to reduce the risk of bank balance sheets was admirable, the rule might have serious unintended consequences for the European market for sovereign, supranational and agency debt.

“Liquidity and the ability to underwrite bonds and go to auctions is one of the key things in this market. If banks have to again cap the balance sheet or reduce the exposure, at a certain stage this might jeopardise the SSA market,” said one banker covering public sector debt.

Most directly, it could lead to a huge fire sale: limiting bank sovereign exposures to 25% of their capital, for example, could mean that ECB-supervised banks would have to rebalance 1.1trn of eurozone sovereign exposure, ratings agency Fitch said in a report late last year.

In addition, many European governments depend on banks for a large part of their borrowings: bonds are sold via auctions directly to banks that are appointed as “primary dealers”.

While government-guaranteed issuers tend to lean on syndicated deals, they often also expect lead managers on bond deals to support the transaction if demand falls short in the open market.

SYNDICATE CONCERN

Adding restrictions therefore could have implications for the entire SSA segment of the fixed income market.

“We are all concerned as syndicate managers by any decision that could reduce the banks’ ability to hold bonds,” said Benjamin Moulle, head of SSA syndicate at Credit Agricole, a view backed by at least three other syndicate officials spoken to by IFR.

Regulations and cost of capital have already hit banks’ ability to hold positions, and secondary market liquidity has fallen as a result.

“Trying to minimise risk within bank portfolios has its virtue, of course, but I think [such moves risk] softening secondary liquidity, especially in a QE environment, which is one of the key selling points in the European government bonds and SSA space,” said Moulle.

In some European countries, more than 70% of government debt issuance is held by domestic banks, according to a European Banking Authority report released this week.

While Cyprus heads the list with a whopping 97% as of June this year, the UK also has a high concentration with 88% of Gilts held by domestic banks, followed by Spain with 82% and the Netherlands at 72%, the report shows.

“Among the reasons behind the home bias in the holding of sovereign debt can be risk aversion by non-domestic investors, but also the prominent position in the national financial system of domestic versus non-domestic credit institutions,” the EBA said in the report.

DMO DILEMMA

Apart from making life difficult for banks, the rules could also add another layer of concern for government debt management offices (DMOs), many of which conduct a large chunk of government borrowing via the primary dealer system.

Earlier this year, Credit Suisse gave up its primary dealerships across Europe. Many SSA bankers across the industry believe that others could follow its lead in the years to come, because of increasing regulation and cost of holding capital.

“I think a lot of the DMOs are genuinely worried. It’s not like there’s anyone lining up to replace Credit Suisse,” said one banker who covers European public sector debt.

Most European debt management officials contacted by IFR were not immediately available for comment.

A UK DMO spokesperson said via email: “The DMO is aware that the EU is looking at the regulatory treatment of sovereign debt, but it would be inappropriate for us to speculate what the outcome of this would be at this early stage. We would just observe, however, that from our perspective, underlying demand for Gilts remains strong.” (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies)