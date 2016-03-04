Corporate bond additions to QE list unlikely, analysts say

* ECB will struggle to find appropriate names

* Market correction likely if ECB disappoints

* Agency additions are on the cards

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - A growing number of analysts believe the European Central Bank is likely to disappoint expectations that more corporate names will be added to its shopping list next week.

The strong performance of credit markets in recent sessions is at least partly due to expectations that the central bank will expand its quantitative easing programme to include more corporate bond names.

But this rally has left the market vulnerable to a correction should the ECB fail to live up to expectations.

“Without new policy measures we suspect the credit market would again be disappointed, resulting in short-term pressure on credit spreads,” the researchers said in a note.

In January this year, ECB President Mario Draghi hinted that further monetary policy measures would be announced when the central bank’s governing council meets on March 10.

Market speculation has been that a further cut in the deposit rate, an increase in the size of QE and an expansion of the list could be possible.

The ECB added 10 corporate bond issuers to the list in July 2015, but these were utility and infrastructure firms with varying degrees of state ownership, such as Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SNCF Réseau.

Finding more such names could prove impractical as appropriate bonds are in reality quite scarce, researchers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

“Much of the periphery now resides in high-yield, tourist supply is dominating, and credit ratings are starting to head noticeably south,” the analysts said.

The “tourist supply” phrase is a reference to the fact that a large chunk of new euro corporate bond issuance is from firms based outside the eurozone - particularly the US.

However, there are some names that ride the cusp between agency and corporate status, and those may well be the ones to watch out for.

The likes of Deutsche Bahn, ENBW and EDF lead the list of potential additions in this category, BAML believes. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Robert Smith and Alex Chambers)