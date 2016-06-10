Central banks sweat as European government bond yields sink

* Half of European government bonds now negative yielding

* 5yr German yields fall below -0.40%, become QE ineligible

* Further yield drop expected if ECB increases stimulus

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Central banks looking to buy assets for the ECB’s quantitative easing programme face a huge headache as the pool of European government bonds available for purchase shrinks further.

Ten-year German Bund yields hit a record low of 2.5bp on Friday. They are edging close to 0% as concerns about the global economy and ramifications of a potential British exit from the European Union send investors scrambling for safe assets.

The ECB has self-imposed restrictions as to which bonds it can buy, and those that yield lower than the minus 40bp deposit rate are not eligible for the programme. However, this restriction is backfiring as more and more bonds go negative.

A Citigroup estimate showed that nearly half the 3.2trn of European government bonds are negative yielding, while BNP Paribas estimated that 593bn of sovereign bonds with tenors of between two and 31-years are below the deposit rate.

“Yields are going lower; a large share of government bonds in Germany is yielding below -0.40%. The Bundesbank is having to go further out on the curve, so it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy - it is pushing its own government bonds curve below the threshold where it can’t buy them anymore,” said Michael Spies, SSA and covered bond strategist for Citigroup.

The Bundesbank declined to comment.

Furthermore, as the pool of available bonds shrinks, the ECB - via the Bundesbank - may be forced to reduce Bund purchases because it would risk breaching the rule that it cannot own more than 33% of any given bond.

QE QUANDARY

If this state of affairs is to continue, the parameters for quantitative easing will have to be changed because substituting Bunds with other government bonds would require a deviation from the capital key, which is politically messy, analysts at Commerzbank said.

“The two most likely options to be discussed are therefore a relaxation of the deposit rate restriction or a relaxation of the issue limit - allowing larger holdings than 33% in single ISINs,” the analysts said in a note, adding that the latter option was more likely.

Either option - or a combination of both - would result in more distortions.

But ultimately, Commerzbank expects further tightening beyond even these current record levels.

“We maintain our view that yields will dive again later this year when it becomes clear that the current ECB measures are not meeting expectations, prompting further easing alongside a re-calibration of the QE parameters,” the analysts said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)